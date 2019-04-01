Chris Sutton lavishes praise on Rangers ace Ryan Kent

Former Celtic star and popular pundit Chris Sutton has lavished praise on Rangers winger Ryan Kent.
The winger put in a superb display during yesterday’s Old Firm derby. He scored a vital goal for his side but they ended up losing anyway.
Sutton tweeted:
Brilliant game👏👏👏👏Kent the outstanding player…Rangers very good second half… ultimately they came up short in the lions den…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 31, 2019
Kent has been a bright spark for Rangers all season and it will be interesting to see if the Ibrox outfit decide to splash out on him in summer.
The on-loan Liverpool winger seems well settled in Scotland and he is playing week in week out. The move would benefit all parties.
Liverpool won’t be able to provide him with first-team opportunities and therefore a permanent move is the best solution.
Kent might be tempted to join Rangers permanently as well. He has the backing of the manager and the fans and he is enjoying his time at the club.
If Rangers want to challenge Celtic for the title next season, they will need to hold on to their best players. Kent is one of the best attackers at the club right now.