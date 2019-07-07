Chris Sutton lavishes praise on Celtic’s Mikey Johnston

Chris Sutton has lavished praise on the Celtic winger Michael Johnston.
In his column with Daily Record, the Scottish pundit has claimed that Johnston looks like a major talent and the 20-year-old could develop into the real deal for Celtic in future.
However, he has warned Neil Lennon that Celtic must look to bring in a quality striker this summer.
Johnston has been used as a forward at times but Sutton believes that the youngster is best suited to a wide role.
He wrote: “Mikey Johnston has been superb in pre-season and this kid really looks as though he could develop into the real deal. But he’s not an out-and-out striker. Celtic won trophies without strikers at times last term but they surely won’t get away with it two years in a row.”
With Griffiths’ form uncertain, Celtic must look to bring in a quality attacker. Sutton believes that Celtic got away without a recognised striker last term but they will not be able to do the same two years in a row.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish giants splash out on a quality striker this summer.
Since the sale of Dembele, Celtic have missed a quality presence upfront. Edouard is the only reliable attacker at the club right now. They need more depth to challenge on all fronts.