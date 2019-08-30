Chris Sutton lavishes praise on Celtic’s James Forrest

Celtic managed to pick up a 4-1 win over AIK in the Europa League earlier and James Forrest put in an impressive display.
The 28-year-old midfielder put in another splendid display for his side and he ended up scoring one and setting one up for his teammate. He scored the opening goal for Celtic and set up one for Morgan.
Forrest has been Celtic’s best player for a while now and he showed exactly why he is adored by the fans.
Popular pundit and former Celtic ace Chris Sutton has lavished praise on the player after his match-winning performance against AIK.
Sutton tweeted that Forrest is a big game player.
Big game player James Forrest…fantastic pass from Edouard👏👏 https://t.co/nAm2S7rKT3
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 29, 2019
There is no doubt that Forrest has delivered at key moments for Celtic over the years and it will be interesting to see how he performs against Rangers this weekend.
He will be determined to make his mark against the Ibrox outfit.
Lennon will be hoping that his key player replicates the performance against AIK this weekend.
A win here would be a massive boost for Celtic. It would give them the momentum to put together a run of good results.