Chris Sutton hits out at Scott Brown’s critics after Valencia display

Celtic midfielder Scott Brown put in a solid display against Valencia in the Europa League tonight.
The highly experienced Celtic star has had his fair share of criticisms this season but his performance was outstanding earlier.
Former player Chris Sutton has hit out at the midfielder’s critics after today’s performance stating that they will be eating humble pie tonight.
His tweet read: “I wonder if any buffoons will be eating humble pie about Scott Brown tonight…”.
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 21, 2019
Brown was calm and composed at the heart of Celtic’s midfield and he managed to break up the play for his side as well.
The Celtic fan favourite seemed like he was back to his best today.
Brown has regressed with age and some fans have been calling for a replacement this season. However, the midfielder has shown that he can still be a valuable part of the squad.
The Celtic star will be looking to build on this performance now and finish the season strongly. He could guide the Hoops to yet another league title this season.
Celtic are currently at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings.