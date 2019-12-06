Chris Sutton hits out at Rangers ace James Tavernier

Popular pundit and former Celtic ace Chris Sutton has hit out at the 28-year-old Rangers captain James Tavernier.
Sutton claims that Tavernier is a serial loser and he needs to win trophies now.
He went on to add that Rangers have backed Steven Gerrard with the funds and he needs to deliver silverware now.
He said: “Will it run through Rangers’ players’ minds the fact that the likes of Tavernier has been there for a number of years now and he’s been a serial loser? He needs to win something.”
It will be interesting to see how Rangers perform against Celtic in the Scottish cup final this weekend.
Celtic will be favourites heading into the game but Rangers cannot be underestimated. There is no doubt that they have improved a lot under Gerrard and they are capable of hurting Celtic.
Neil Lennon’s side will have to be cautious and they will have to be at their best to win the trophy here.
As for Rangers, this is a great chance for them to get back to winning trophies.
Meanwhile, Tavernier has rubbished Sutton’s claims saying that comments from pundits are irrelevant.
He said: “Comments from pundits are irrelevant. I am here to do a job, I’m here to win trophies. Previously we’ve not done that but I fully believe in this squad and what we’re capable of doing.”