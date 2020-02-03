Chris Sutton hails Edouard’s display after Celtic win

Celtic picked up a 4-1 win away from home in the Scottish Premiership yesterday.
Goals from Odsonne Edouard, Christopher Jullien and James Forrest sealed a vital win for Neil Lennon’s side.
The Celtic boss will be delighted with some of the performances from his players and he will be relieved to see the point gap between his side and the other title challengers.
The Hoops are now seven points clear at the top of the table.
Celtic have the confidence and the momentum to go all the way now and they should be looking to put together a winning run now.
Former Celtic player and popular pundit Chris Sutton believes that Lennon’s clever substitutions changed the game for the Hoops and helped them win in the end.
He also lavished praise on the 22-year-old Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard.
Sutton’s tweet read:
Celtic certainly not at their best… big 3 points…Edouard is phenomenal… good substitutions won the game… Hamilton didn’t deserve that… Gogic immense
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) February 2, 2020
The Frenchman scored a brace in the game and he has been in red hot form in the recent weeks. If he keeps performing at this level, it will be difficult to stop Celtic from retaining their domestic crown.
Edouard has scored 22 goals in all competitions for Celtic this season.
Celtic will be hoping for more of the same from Edouard in the coming weeks.