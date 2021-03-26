Chris Sutton hails Celtic star Scott Brown

Celtic star Scott Brown has agreed to join rivals Aberdeen on a free transfer in a player-coach role this summer.

According to a report from BBC, the 55-cap Scotland international has agreed on a pre-contract with the Dons and will move on after 14 years with Celtic.





Brown has helped Celtic win several trophies during his time in Glasgow, and the 35-year-old midfielder is rightly regarded as a club legend.

The experienced midfielder joined Celtic in 2007 and has won 10 league titles and 12 domestic cups with the Scottish giants. He has also made over 600 appearances for the Hoops during his 14-year spell at Parkhead.

However, the midfielder is past his peak, and Celtic need to move on and bring in better players if they want to continue to win trophies in future.

Brown has struggled quite often this season, and it is evident that he is a shadow of his former self.

The Celtic star has lost his stamina and pace, and his consistency has suffered as a result.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has now paid tribute to the 35-year-old midfielder with a social media post.

Good luck to Scott Brown on his next journey when he moves on to Aberdeen. He has been an outstanding player and leader for Celtic👏👏 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 25, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Brown can impress at Aberdeen next season. He could still be a useful option because of his leadership qualities and winning experience.

