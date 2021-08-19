Chris Sutton hails Anthony Ralston’s performance against AZ Alkmaar

Celtic recorded a 2-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of the Europa League qualifiers last night.

The Hoops produced a well-organised display to secure a hard-earned win and will be hoping to book their place in the group stage with a similar result in the second leg.

There were several impressive displays across the pitch, but Ange Postecoglou will be delighted with the showing from his defenders.

Celtic have been vulnerable at the back in recent months, but they showed great determination and organisation at the back last night.

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton hailed the performance of full-back Anthony Ralston.

2-0 still work to do for Celtic. AZ looked decent. Celtic look great going forward. Ralston gutsy performance. Well played Joe Hart such a big save early on and his experience and handling was crucial 👏👏🍀 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 18, 2021

The 22-year-old was undoubtedly one of the best players on the pitch, producing a superb display against the Dutch outfit.

Ralston was impressive going forward and solid defensively. The Celtic full-back made an outstanding clearance in the second half to keep the clean sheet.

Postecoglou has made an impressive start to life as the new Celtic manager, and the fans will be hoping for more of the same from the players under his management.

After a rocky start, Celtic have been outstanding in their last few games. They will be hoping to build on this and put together a winning run now.

Read: Celtic keen on signing 26-year-old goalscorer this summer.