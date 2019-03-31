Chris Sutton gives his verdict on Liverpool’s title chances

Former Celtic striker turned football pundit Chris Sutton has said that Liverpool can win the Premiership title if they win their next three games.
Liverpool are undefeated in their last 12 games in all competitions and are high on confidence at the moment. The Reds trail Manchester City by just one point after 31 games, and the title race is expected to go down to the wire.
Sutton believes that Liverpool’s next three Premier League games could prove to be crucial, and should they win those, the Reds will win the title.
Liverpool will face Tottenham on Sunday, a rejuvenated Southampton side the next week, followed by a clash against Chelsea.
“If they win their next three games, I think they’ll win it!” 🏆
Spurs (H)
Southampton (A)
Chelsea (H)
Agree with @chris_sutton73 on Liverpool’s title chances?#SaturdaySav pic.twitter.com/oByYWdaA0Q
— Robbie Savage (@RobbieSavage8) March 30, 2019
Sutton adds that Liverpool’s biggest concern is that City are getting their big players back, like Fernandinho and Kevin de Bruyne, just when they need to make the final push.
City will also face Spurs and Manchester United in the Premier League, while the away fixtures against Crystal Palace and Burnley could also prove to be challenging.