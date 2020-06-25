Chris Sutton gives his verdict on Joelinton’s Newcastle future

Popular pundit Chris Sutton has revealed that Joelinton might not have a long term future at Newcastle United.

According to him, the striker has not done enough to justify the outlay on him so far and once the new owners come in, they could look to cash in on the former Bundesliga man.





Sutton said (quotes via Express): “I still don’t think it is going to happen for Joelinton. He scored one in four in Germany, he did a similar sort of ratio in Austria and then had one good season at Hoffenheim.

“The money has been a massive burden for him. Steve Bruce has given him a kick as well, saying he isn’t a natural finisher. It doesn’t help when your manager is putting the boot in.

“I don’t see him having a long-term future at Newcastle. If there’s a takeover, I think he will be surplus to requirements.”

It is true that Joelinton has had a poor season. He has managed to score just twice in the Premier League for Newcastle so far. He has bagged two more goals in five FA Cup games.

For a player who has cost £40m, that is an extremely poor return.

It is evident that the Brazilian is not a goalscorer and Newcastle must bring in someone who can finish off the chances and take up good positions in the box.

They have been linked with some big names already and it will be interesting to see who they move for, once the takeover is complete. Some of the names linked with the Magpies are Griezmann, Cavani and Immobile.

All three players would be massive upgrades on Joelinton and the 23-year-old will have to improve a lot in order to stay at the club for the long haul.