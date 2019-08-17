Chris Sutton fires Rangers title warning at Celtic

Rangers will look to stop Celtic from landing nine Scottish Premiership titles in a row this term.
The Hoops are already preparing for ten-in-a-row after securing an eighth league title last season, but Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard is putting plans in place to beat Neil Lennon side this term.
And Celtic legend Chris Sutton thinks the Ibrox side could finally shock their bitter rivals.
“The Rangers are coming. It’s been a catchphrase for their fans but more of a rib-tickling punchline for Celtic supporters in recent years. But perhaps it’s time for the laughing to stop,” the former striker wrote in his Daily Record column.
“This time Rangers look serious. Listen, it’s early days and we have heard it all before.
“But you have to say there is a different feel to this Rangers side this time around. Steven Gerrard’s team look a credible threat and anyone at Parkhead who doesn’t recognise that could be in for a heck of a shock.”
Rangers recently completed the loan signing of Leicester City’s English Premier League winner Andy King, with the Welsh midfielder becoming their 10th signing of the summer.
The Light Blues have started the new campaign on an impressive note, particularly in Europe where they blew Danish outfit Midtjylland away 7-3 over two legs in the Europa League qualifying rounds.
On the other hand, Celtic fell to a shocking 4-3 loss to CFR Cluj in the return leg of their third qualifying round after drawing 1-1 away from home, and they could do with some quality additions after the Romanian outfit exposed some of their weaknesses.
Like Sutton pointed out, it’s too early to claim Rangers will beat Celtic to the title, but they have certainly got what it takes and they indeed look serious.