Chris Sutton fires back at claims West Ham is bigger than Celtic

Celtic are without a doubt the biggest club side in Scotland right now, but without a doubt, they are behind a lot of their counterparts in the English Premier League.
However, Chris Sutton doesn’t believe West Ham United are bigger than the Hoops right now.
Excluding TV money, the Hammers has made £64million thus far in 2018, while Celtic have made £50.3million.
Former Head of Sport for the Daily Mail, Lee Clayton, a West Ham season ticket holder and current Head of talkSPORT, believes the difference in income signifies that the London side are a much bigger side than Celtic.
So does this prove West Ham are a (much) bigger club than Celtic @chris_sutton73 … #tinhat
— Lee Clayton (@LeeClayton_) October 30, 2018
Sutton was having none of it, though, and he quickly fired back, telling his mate Clayton West Ham aren’t even close to Celtic.
Someone must have hacked your account… not even close… https://t.co/O0n13po3Qc
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) October 30, 2018
Celtic have dominated the domestic scene in Scotland, and are looking to make it three trebles in a row this season under manager Brendan Rodgers.
The Hoops have one of the most electrifying stadium atmospheres in Europe and have been regular in the Champions League and Europa League.
West Ham United are a mid-table team in the English top-flight, and have flirted with relegation in recent seasons.
Given their history, the Hammers are a big side as they come, but being bigger than Celtic isn’t really something they can lay claim on right now, or at any point in time in the past.