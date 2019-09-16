Chris Sutton expects Odsonne Edouard to leave Celtic in the future

Former Celtic striker turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton has suggested that Bhoys striker Odsonne Edouard will leave Parkhead in the future.
Sutton has showered heaps of praise on the Celtic striker, and also advised the fans to enjoy his football while they can. He believes Edouard won’t be staying at the club for long if he continues to perform at a high level.
The 21-year-old was signed by former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers in 2018 when the Bhoys broke their transfer record to land him for £8m.
Sutton has suggested that Edouard has followed the path of former Celtic striker Moussa Dembele and made it to the France Under-21 set-up.
Sutton wrote in The Daily Record: “Odsonne Edouard is building his burgeoning reputation with every outing. If I had any advice for Celtic fans, it would be to enjoy this lad while he’s here because it isn’t going to be for much longer.
“Edouard has followed Moussa Dembele’s path by sparking at Parkhead and going into the France Under-21 set-up to do the same.
“Dembele ended up heading out of the door for big money and Edouard is going to be doing the same very soon. He really is developing into the real deal.”
Dembele left Celtic to join Lyon for £20m, and Sutton believes that Edouard would also leave the club on a big-money deal.
Edouard is a highly talented striker and could become a world-class player in the future.
Celtic have sold top players in recent years and chances are high that they won’t be able to keep hold of Edouard if big clubs come calling for him.
However, Edouard may not be willing to leave Celtic anytime soon, as he is playing regularly for the Scottish champions and progressing very well.