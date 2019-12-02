Chris Sutton dubs Celtic’s Mikey Johnston a real talent, sends Brendan Rodgers warning to Leicester City

Celtic handed Ross County a 4-1 drubbing on Sunday to win their 10th game in a row across all competitions.
Neil Lennon’s men dominated from start to finish, recording 70% of the possession and attempting 19 shots – seven of which hit the target.
Ryan Christie’s first-half brace and goals from Tom Rogic and Mikey Johnston after the restart ensured Celtic remained top of the Scottish Premiership table.
Hoops legend Chris Sutton singled out Johnston for praise after the 20-year-old forward followed up his goal against Renne with another one yesterday.
Here is how he reacted to the youngster’s performance on Twitter:
Mikey Johnston is a real talent 👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 1, 2019
Sutton has also sent a fresh Brendan Rodgers warning to Leicester City after the former Celtic boss revealed he has a release clause.
He is wanted by Arsenal following Unai Emery’s exit, and The Sun claims the Gunners will have to part with £14 million to land the Foxes manager.
Rodgers left Parkhead last January to join Leicester, and despite a brilliant start to the Premier League campaign that has left his side in second place behind Liverpool, Sutton reckons he could be leaving for Arsenal.
He reacted thus on Twitter after the former Hoops boss spoke about his release clause:
Brendan has a clause he said…I’d be worried if I was a Leicester fan…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 1, 2019
If it is Brendan’s last game he’s left on a high…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) December 1, 2019