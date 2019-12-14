Chris Sutton disagrees with Steven Gerrard’s claims that Rangers’ Europa League group was Champions League standard

Rangers booked a place in the Europa League round of 32 after a 1-1 draw against Young Boys on Thursday.
Steven Gerrard’s men were a few minutes away from topping Group G having led until the 89th minute, missing out to FC Porto by just a point.
It was a very tough group as Rangers pipped Young Boys to second spot with only just a point, with Feyenoord finishing bottom of the group.
Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard believes the quality of their Europa League group is equivalent to a Champions League group, but popular pundit Chris Sutton doesn’t agree with the claims.
“I heard Steven Gerrard say Rangers were effectively in a Champions League group due to the quality of opposition but I’m not so sure I would go along with that claim,” the Celtic legend wrote in his Daily Record column.
“The one thing which isn’t in doubt is that they have progressed from a tough group.”
Rangers lost just once in the group, winning twice and drawing thrice, and they will fancy their chances against any side they are drawn against on Monday.
Rangers are unseeded heading into the draw, and that could see them come up against one of the sides joining from the Champions League.
It will be interesting to see how they fare going forward in the competition, but they have impressed thus far, and they can build on that success next term.