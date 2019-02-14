Chris Sutton comments on Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen

Popular football pundit Chris Sutton has showered praise on Tottenham Hotspur defender Jan Vertonghen after Spurs earned an emphatic victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.
Spurs won 3-0 against the German giants in the first leg of the Round of 16 Champions League tie on Wednesday night, and Vertonghen was one of the star performers during the game.
Pochettino used Vertonghen as a left wing-back against Dortmund, and the Belgian defender produced a fantastic display. The 31-year-old centre-back responded to the make-shift task given to him with a goal and an assist.
Sutton has praised Vertonghen’s versatility, saying Mauricio Pochettino is fortunate to have players who can not only fit in various positions when required, but can also deliver top performances at the same time.
“Tottenham’s greatest strength is the versatility of their players. With doubts over the fitness of Danny Rose, Mauricio Pochettino asked centre half Jan Vertonghen to play as a left wing back. He responded with an assist and a goal,” wrote Sutton for the Daily Mail.
“You almost had to check that it was not Christian Eriksen who had swung it in. He remained an attacking outlet throughout and found himself in the centre forward’s position to score the second.
“Pochettino is fortunate to have players who don’t just fill in but deliver outstanding displays on the biggest stage.”
Vertonghen joined Spurs in 2012, and he has been one of the most consistent performers for the club over the years. This season he has missed a lot of games through injuries, but still has managed 14 Premier League and four Champions League appearances.
Back in December, Spurs activated an option to extend Jan Vertonghen’s contract that will keep him at the club till 2020.