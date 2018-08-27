Chris Sutton comments on the Motherwell vs Rangers game

Rangers and Motherwell played out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Scottish Premiership last week and Chris Sutton has reacted to the game on Twitter.
The BT Sport pundit believes that the game was a great advert for Scottish football.
His tweet read: “Hartley levels for Motherwell in the last minute 3-3⚽️⚽️⚽️ Game over… Brilliant game and advert for the Scottish game”.
.@btsportfootball Hartley levels for Motherwell in the last minute 3-3⚽️⚽️⚽️ Game over… Brilliant game and advert for the Scottish game👏👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 26, 2018
Motherwell will be delighted to have picked up their first league point. However, Rangers will be disappointed after letting the lead slip in the final minute of the game.
The home side picked up an early lead through Johnson on the 3rd minute and McHugh added a second for Motherwell fifteen minutes later. However, a brace from Lafferty and a goal from Ejaria ensured that Rangers went into halftime with a one-goal lead.
Peter Hartley scored deep into injury time to earn a point for the hosts.
Rangers continue their unbeaten run under Steven Gerrard. But they will need to convert these draws into wins if they want to challenge Celtic for the Scottish Premiership this season.