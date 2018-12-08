Chris Sutton comments on Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Glasgow Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos is a prolific goalscorer but the Ibrox frontman has struggled with his discipline this season.
Former Celtic striker turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton has hailed Morelos as the best striker in the Scottish Premiership, but he has criticised his indisciplined nature on the pitch.
Sutton believes that getting the best out Allan McGregor and Morelos will be key for Rangers mounting a successful title challenge.
The former striker has labelled Morelos’ indisciplined nature as ‘ridiculous’, and adds that it has reached a point where the Gers boss Steven Gerrard cannot rely on him anymore.
The Colombian international joined Rangers last season from HJK and scored 18 goals in all competitions. This season he has managed 17 goals in all competitions already.
The 22-year-old has scored 11 goals in his last 15 games, and has won matches for the Gers. At the same time, he has picked up three red cards including one against Aberdeen in the last match, and as many as 12 yellow cards this season.
Morelos is a very good striker, and he will be an asset for Rangers if he works on his discipline.
“Then you have Rangers who in Allan McGregor have the best keeper in the league and the best striker in Alfredo Morelos, although they have to keep both on the park to mount a serious title challenge,” Sutton wrote for the Daily Record.
“The Colombian’s indiscipline is ridiculous. There must come a point, after his red card in the Dons defeat, where Steven Gerrard realises he can’t rely on him as he’s such a loose cannon.”