Chris Sutton comments on Rangers fans’ support towards Gerrard

Popular pundit Chris Sutton has lavished praise on the Rangers fans for their impressive support towards manager Steven Gerrard.
The former Celtic player claimed that Rangers have made a very good start to their season and Gerrard has managed to bring back the big nights to Ibrox once again.
He also added that the Rangers fans have really taken to their new manager.
“The Rangers support REALLY believe in Steven Gerrard. It’s good to see the big nights back at Ibrox.”@chris_sutton73 is full of praise for Rangers but says they still have a lot of work to do…https://t.co/gEsErWAfby
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 7, 2018
The Ibrox faithful will be delighted to hear these comments from a former Celtic player.
Gerrard has certainly lifted the spirits around the club and the players are starting to believe in his ethos. Furthermore, the team looks a lot more organized under his management and they have been quite efficient going forward as well.
The former Liverpool player has made quite the impression so far and it will be interesting to see if his side manages to sustain this challenge for the title.
The win over Hearts has certainly given them belief and they will be looking to close the gap with Celtic in the coming weeks. Rangers are just two points behind the defending champions.