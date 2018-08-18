Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Chris Sutton comments on Moussa Dembele after Celtic win

Chris Sutton comments on Moussa Dembele after Celtic win

18 August, 2018 Celtic, Scottish Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Celtic picked up a vital 3-1 win over Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup and Moussa Dembele chipped in with a crucial goal for his side.

The Frenchman is a key player for Brendan Rodgers and the fans will be delighted to see him back from injury.

Celtic have struggled in attack during Dembele’s absence and the Scottish giants will look to repair their poor start to the season with him leading their attack now.

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton shared his view on the player earlier today. A Celtic fan tweeted to Sutton that Dembele is the main man at the club right now, to which Sutton responded: ‘Agreed’.

It is not surprising that Sutton thinks Dembele is the main man at Celtic now. The Frenchman is crucial to Celtic going forward and the Hoops will struggle to defend their title and challenge for the trophies without him.

It would have been interesting if the player was fully fit for the AEK Athens ties earlier. Celtic were beaten 3-2 on aggregate and Dembele could have made a huge difference for them over the two legs.

 

Predicted Rangers starting line-up vs Kilmarnock
Isaac Hayden apologises for his tackle vs Cardiff, Newcastle fans react

About The Author

Sai

Mass Communications Graduate. Football writer with an interest in News, Opinions, Scout reports, Betting tips, Match reports, Previews and Tactical Analysis. Contact - sai[at]sportslens[dot]com