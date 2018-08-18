Chris Sutton comments on Moussa Dembele after Celtic win

Celtic picked up a vital 3-1 win over Partick Thistle in the Scottish League Cup and Moussa Dembele chipped in with a crucial goal for his side.
The Frenchman is a key player for Brendan Rodgers and the fans will be delighted to see him back from injury.
Celtic have struggled in attack during Dembele’s absence and the Scottish giants will look to repair their poor start to the season with him leading their attack now.
Former Celtic star Chris Sutton shared his view on the player earlier today. A Celtic fan tweeted to Sutton that Dembele is the main man at the club right now, to which Sutton responded: ‘Agreed’.
Agreed https://t.co/4mQm1iOnHg
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 18, 2018
It is not surprising that Sutton thinks Dembele is the main man at Celtic now. The Frenchman is crucial to Celtic going forward and the Hoops will struggle to defend their title and challenge for the trophies without him.
It would have been interesting if the player was fully fit for the AEK Athens ties earlier. Celtic were beaten 3-2 on aggregate and Dembele could have made a huge difference for them over the two legs.