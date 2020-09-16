Chris Sutton comments on Jack Grealish’s new Aston Villa deal

Alani Adefunmiloye
Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish put pen to paper on a new five-year deal yesterday, putting an end to rumours linking him with a summer exit.

The likes of Manchester United and Arsenal were said to be keen on the 25-year-old after he impressed during the 2019-20 campaign, but the club have quickly moved to tie him down to a new deal despite slapping an £80 million asking price on his head.


Grealish scored eight goals and assisted six others in 36 Premier League games last term, playing a significant role to help Villa hold on to their top-flight status.

He was nominated for the EPL Young Player of the Season award as a result and has finally earned a Three Lions call-up and represented the country after several snubs.

BBC pundit Chris Sutton reckons Grealish only signed a new deal because the bigwigs didn’t bother to pursue his services, reacting thus on Twitter to the announcement:

The Villa academy graduate has proven that he has what it takes to play in the Premier League, and he will be keen to further impress this season.