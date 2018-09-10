Chris Sutton comments on Harry Kane’s display against Spain

England striker Harry Kane struggled to make an impact against Spain last week but Chris Sutton believes that the lack of sharpness wasn’t down to fatigue.
The popular pundit explained in his column with Daily Mail that Kane’s teammates failed to provide him with ample service.
The BT Sport pundit claims that the likes of Henderson, Lingard and Alli were outclassed and outplayed on the night and they should have supported the Tottenham striker better.
He said: “Fatigue was not the main factor in his laboured performance at Wembley. You cannot put the boot into a striker who was starved of service all evening. Jesse Lingard, Jordan Henderson and Dele Alli simply could not handle the intense pressure from Spain’s midfield three. They were outplayed, outclassed and could not find ways to get Kane on the ball. This is a forward who is reliant on balls going into him.”
It is true that Kane hasn’t had a rest in a while and it will be interesting to see if that affects his form eventually. However, the Tottenham forward has had a good start to the Premier League season so far and there is no reason to believe that he is exhausted.
Sutton has urged the fans and the media not to read too much into Kane’s display against Spain.
The former Celtic player also questioned Gareth Southgate’s tactics of playing from the back. He believes that England should have played the long ball game in order to beat Spain’s pressing.