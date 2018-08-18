Chris Sutton comments on Cristian Gamboa after Celtic win

Celtic reached the Quarter finals of the Scottish League Cup after a 3-1 win over Partick Thistle today.
Brendan Rodgers’s men had to survive a late scare though.
Celtic went ahead on the 18th minute through Leigh Griffiths but Mbuyi-Mutombo equalized for the home side on the 73rd minute. Two late goals from Moussa Dembele and Tomas Rogic secured the win for the Hoops.
Two vital assists from full-back Cristian Gamboa helped Celtic overcome Partick today.
BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton has now reacted to Gamboa’s display on Twitter.
Very very good today…. right back position up for grabs👍 https://t.co/sTIgn9fyoi
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 18, 2018
Brendan Rodgers’s Celtic have had it tough in the recent weeks and they will be delighted to have secured the win. The defeat against Hearts and then the Champions League debacle has frustrated the fans. However, this win will lift the spirits around the club.
It will be interesting to see whether the Scottish giants can now add to their squad before the window ends. Celtic must strengthen their side if they want to challenge on all fronts.
Rodgers’ men will now look to build on this win against FK Suduva in the Europa League play-off next week.