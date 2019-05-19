Chris Sutton comments on Celtic’s chances of winning treble

Celtic are on course to complete another memorable season as the Bhoys are chasing the domestic treble for the third time in a row.
The Bhoys are just one win away from a clean sweep of domestic trophies for the third successive season.
The former Celtic striker turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton has taken to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction on the Hoops’ chances of winning the treble. He wrote:
Not easy winning a treble👏👏👏
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) May 18, 2019
Celtic won the League Cup in December and secured an eighth successive Premiership title this month. They will face Hearts in the Scottish Cup final on 25 May.
It will be an incredible achievement for Celtic if they go on to lift the treble, although they haven’t been at their imperious best this season.
Sutton is spot on here. Although Celtic are a dominant force in Scottish football, and are head and shoulders above the rest, still winning the treble for the third consecutive year won’t be an easy task, whoever be the opponent.