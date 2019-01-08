Chris Sutton comments on Celtic target Vakoun Issouf Bayo

Celtic have been active in the January transfer window, and have already secured two signings.
The Bhoys are reportedly chasing Dunajska Streda forward Vakoun Issouf Bayo who has been in red hot form this season, having netted 18 goals in 21 games in all competitions so far.
The Scottish champions have made a £2 million bid for the 21-year-old forward after seeing their opening bid in the region of £1.7 million rejected.
Former Celtic striker turned football pundit Chris Sutton feels the youngster won’t be a good signing for the club. He wrote for The Daily Record:
“Celtic are chasing Vakoun Issouf Bayo but it’s hardly an inspiring target. Even his own manager at Dunajska Streda says he’s a raw prospect with a dodgy first touch and a struggle with tap-ins.”
According to the latest report from The Scotsman, Celtic are waiting on a work permit for Bayo ahead of his move to Celtic Park.
Bayo is a talented forward who can develop into a top class player in the future. However, he is a raw talent at the moment, and needs to develop further.
Celtic have already signed 18-year-old Timothy Weah on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, and they probably should be looking to sign more experienced and established strikers in January.