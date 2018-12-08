Chris Sutton comments on Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard

Former Celtic striker turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton has said in his column for the Daily Record that Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths need to raise their game.
Sutton believes that Celtic have the squad depth and quality to win the Scottish Premiership title but he is not totally convinced with Brendan Rodgers’s side this season.
During the summer transfer window, Celtic suffered a massive blow as they lost Moussa Dembele who joined Lyon.
Celtic didn’t sign a striker with Rodgers keeping his faith on Edouard and Griffiths.
Edouard has scored 12 goals this season for the Bhoys but Sutton is still not convinced with him. He says that the 20-year-old is erratic and is a ‘work in progress’.
He was left out of Celtic’s 1-1 draw against Motherwell in their last match, and Sutton was surprised by that decision.
Sutton wrote for the Daily Record: “It will be interesting to see if Brendan Rodgers has faith in Odsonne Edouard and Leigh Griffiths to see their team through. They need to up their game if Celtic are to win the title.
“One of the biggest issues this season is neither of them have really fired. Edouard is still a work in progress. He’s erratic. He does some very good things and I was surprised he was left out at Fir Park. But I can understand why in terms of trying to get game time for Griffiths to get him back to some sort of form.
“Edouard is a young man and needs patience. But Rodgers is in the habit of winning trophies and, while he has been very good in patches, his level of consistency isn’t good enough.”
Sutton is absolutely spot on here. Edouard is a fine young talent, and he has shown flashes of brilliance at times. However, he is inconsistent, and that is something he needs to work on.