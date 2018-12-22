Chris Sutton comments on Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor

Former Celtic striker turned football pundit Chris Sutton has showered praise on Bhoys midfielder, saying he is ‘a manager’s dream’.
Earlier this week, Celtic announced that McGregor has signed a new deal with the club.
The 25-year-old, who has been at the club since the age of nine and made his 201st appearance in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Motherwell, has signed a new five year deal that will keep him at the club till 2023.
Sutton has said that Celtic have done a ‘good business’ by tying up the Scotland international with a new deal.
McGregor is a versatile player and has recently excelled in the deep lying holding midfield role. Sutton says that he ‘speeds up’ the game, but he is more effective further forward.
McGregor has now followed Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Leigh Griffiths in recently signing new terms with the Scottish champions.
The Scottish midfielder has been ever-present for the club this season. He has already played in 41 games for club and country this season.
“McGregor’s new deal at Parkhead is good business. He’s a manager’s dream given his versatility,” wrote Sutton for the Daily Record.
“I know some fans love him in the Scott Brown role because he speeds up the game but I still think he’s more effective further forward and Brown is stronger defensively.
“But there is no doubt McGregor has made himself one of the first names on Rodgers’s teamsheet because he performs to such a high level wherever role he takes on.”