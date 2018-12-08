Chris Sutton comments on Celtic and Rangers title chances

Glasgow Rangers are mounting a strong challenge for the Scottish Premiership title this season but according to Celtic striker turned popular football pundit Chris Sutton, the Bhoys will win the trophy.
The Bhoys have won back to back domestic trebles under Brendan Rodgers. Celtic in their previous two campaigns went almost unchallenged in the league. However, this season, they are strongly challenged by the Gers and Kilmarnock.
The competition is fierce this time around. Kilmarnock are top of the Scottish Premiership title with 31 points after 16 games. Rangers and Celtic are both tied at 30 points, although the Gers have played a game more.
Sutton says that he thinks Celtic will win the title but at the same time he is not entirely convinced about it. Celtic have shown signs of vulnerability and unless they address those issues in January, they could face problems.
The former Blackburn striker adds that Rangers have Allan McGregor as the best goalkeeper in the league and Alfredo Morelos as the best striker, but they have to keep both on the park to mount a serious title challenge.
“I think Celtic will win the league but I can’t say I’m 100 per cent certain. That’s down to the strength of the league and areas of concern in the Celtic team, particularly up front,” Sutton wrote for the Daily Record.
“Kilmarnock have gone top and the fact they are in the mix shows the incredible job Steve Clarke has done. I don’t think they can win the league but everyone said that about Leicester.
“Then you have Rangers who in Allan McGregor have the best keeper in the league and the best striker in Alfredo Morelos, although they have to keep both on the park to mount a serious title challenge.”