Chris Sutton comments on Alfredo Morelos’ potential exit from Rangers

Ligue 1 outfit Lille are reportedly interested in landing Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos as they look for a replacement for Napoli-bound Victor Osimhen.

The Colombian is keen to move to the French side, and has agreed personal terms after Lille’s Director of Football Luis Campos convinced him about the club’s project.





However, both clubs are yet to agree terms, and what will happen going forward remains to be seen as Rangers clearly don’t want to feel short-changed as they look to cash in on their most prized possession.

Steven Gerrard’s side will have to get a quality replacement capable of delivering the goods should they allow Morelos leave, and former Celtic star and BBC pundit Chris Sutton has shared what he has been told about the striker’s desire while commenting on whether the Light Blues should hold on to him.

“Against Celtic he doesn’t (score), and that’s an issue. It’s a very difficult decision because he scored 59 goals in the last two seasons. That’s unbelievable, that’s an unbelievable return, but he’s a problem and we’ve seen over the past couple of seasons, he has had his moments,” the Celtic legend said on BBC 5 Live Sport.

“You can’t trust him, he came back out of shape..he went back to Colombia and missed a huge cup game. How can Steven Gerrard hang his head on a player…and I believe and I’m told he wants away, so that’s an issue.

“Can he trust him? Can he trust him if he does stay to knuckle down? The issue for Rangers is “okay we let him go” but who are you going to get in. Who’s going to give you that goal return which Morelos did do? And the other thing, he was phenomenal in European competition last year. Not just his goals but his linkup play, the way he led the line. It’s a very very difficult one for Steven Gerrard.”

Alfredo Morelos… stick or twist? 🤔@Charlie26Adam and @chris_sutton73 discuss whether Steven Gerrard should keep the striker at the club 🔵🇨🇴 Thoughts? Join us 👇

📲: https://t.co/5Du5Yilmm1#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/lYUAEqvvkB — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) July 29, 2020

It’s a dilemma for Gerrard and Rangers given their mission to stop Celtic from winning 10-in-a-row Scottish Premiership titles next term, and it will be interesting to see what their final decision is.

The Ibrox outfit kick off the 2020-21 league campaign with a trip to Aberdeen on Saturday, and while Morelos could be available for the season curtain raiser, it could be his last game if Lille and Rangers seal an agreement.