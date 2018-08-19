Chris Sutton comments on Alfredo Morelos’ performance vs Kilmarnock

Alfredo Morelos put on a memorable display against Kilmarnock in the League Cup today.
The Colombian forward has had his fair share of criticisms over the last few weeks because of his aggression and mentality. But the 22-year-old surely silenced his critics against Kilmarnock.
The Rangers striker bagged a match-winning hat-trick to send his side to the last eight of the competition.
Morelos was unplayable today and the fans will be delighted with the club’s decision to keep him. Bordeaux tried to sign the player earlier this month but Rangers turned down the offer.
The young forward has been tipped to sign a new deal at the club as well.
If he can keep up this level of performance, he could guide Rangers to glory this season.
BT Sport pundit and the former Celtic player Chris Sutton was full of praise for the Rangers striker on Twitter. His tweet read: “Rangers 3-1 Killie..Morelos the man for Rangers. Perfect hat trick right, left, head”.
Today’s win means that Rangers are now unbeaten in their last nine outings and Steven Gerrard will be hoping to add to that run with a win in the next game now.