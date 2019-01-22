Chris Sutton clarifies his tongue-in-cheek Buffalo Brains jibe at Rangers’ Alfredo Morelos

Celtic legend Chris Sutton irked Rangers fans after last month’s Old Firm game when he called Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos “Buffalo Brains” on TV.
The South American constituted a nuisance to the Hoops’ defence all game despite not getting on the score sheet, and he barely escaped retrospective punishment from the SFA following his dirty tricks.
Rangers fans were more than delighted after securing their first win over Celtic in a long while, and many of them believed Sutton was only reacting to the loss by taking his anger out on Morelos.
The former striker has now made attempts to clear the air, explaining what the “nickname” meant during an interview with Football Scotland.
“I think people try to cause me a problem through hatred. His nickname is ‘El Bufalo’ and Rangers’ social media put that out often,” Sutton said.
“I was just making the point regarding the last Rangers v Celtic game that he loses his head and he has done a few times this season, hence ‘Buffalo Brains’.
“It’s tongue-in-cheek, it’s a light-hearted comment. It’s not there to cause any offence. It’s just saying in a lot of moments this season he has been stupid.”
Morelos has scored 12 goals in 19 Premiership appearances this term, but he has already been sent off twice and his lack of discipline have already cost the club.
The 22-year-old was ruled out of the League Cup semi-final clash against Aberdeen after being ruled out of the tie for picking up a second booking in the previous round, and Rangers went on to lose.
The Light Blues are giving Celtic a run of the money in the league and will also look to challenge for the Scottish Cup.
They need Morelos in order to do so, and the controversial striker must avoid getting himself into any more trouble going forward.