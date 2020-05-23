Chris Sutton claims Celtic winning nine titles in a row is better than the Arsenal Invincibles and Leicester City winning the Premier League

Celtic won the 2019-20 Scottish Premiership title earlier this week after the SPFL decided the final standings of the campaign based on average points-per-game.

The Hoops sealed their ninth consecutive league title in style having gone 13 points clear at the top of the table with eight games left, and former striker and BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes the remarkable feat is better than the Arsenal Invincibles season of 2003-04 and Leicester City winning the English Premier League title in 2015-16.

The Celtic legend reckons Neil Lennon’s men’s achievement is only up there with the Lisbon Lions’ reign between 1965-66 and 1973-74 as the two biggest feats ever in British football.

Robbie Savage doesn’t agree with Sutton, though, claiming winning nine-in-a-row in the Scottish top-flight is equal to winning the English Championship.

The two biggest achievements ever in football on these shores… Celtic 1965-66 to 1973-74 and Celtic 2011-12 to 2019-20… 9 league titles in a row⚽️🍀 https://t.co/QeQynOV0QG — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) May 23, 2020

While nothing should be taken away from Celtic, the fact that the Scottish Premiership is largely a two-horse race means their achievement can’t be compared with winning the Premier League without defeat.

The quality of the English top-flight speaks for itself, and there is no denying that the current Hoops side won’t be a top-four team in England.

Arsenal’s invincible feat was almost matched by Liverpool this term, only for Watford to finally hand Jurgen Klopp’s men their first league defeat after 27 games.

It’s arguably the biggest achievement in Europe’s top-five leagues this century, and Celtic winning 10-in-a-row next season still wouldn’t come close.