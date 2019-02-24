Chris Sutton claims Brendan Rodgers could leave for Leicester

Leicester City have sacked Claude Puel after a poor run of results.
The Foxes have lost six of their last seven games and they are currently 12th in the league table.
Leicester City Football Club has today (Sunday) parted company with Claude Puel, who leaves his position as First Team Manager with immediate effect.https://t.co/VoZnGBJ8Up
— Leicester City (@LCFC) February 24, 2019
It will be interesting to see if they appoint a caretaker manager until the end of the season.
BBC pundit Chris Sutton believes Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is a target for Leicester City and he could leave the Scottish outfit in the summer to take over at King Power Stadium.
He said: “We’ll find out now if this really is Brendan Rodgers’ dream job. Leicester is a very, very attractive job. I think Brendan will be OFF!”.
“We’ll find out now if this really is Brendan Rodgers’ dream job. 🍀
“Leicester is a very, very attractive job. I think Brendan will be OFF!” 👋@chris_sutton73 thinks the Celtic boss may be heading for the exit… 👀 pic.twitter.com/wdDGPHtMIc
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 24, 2019
Leicester City is certainly an attractive proposition for any manager and it would be a massive step up from Celtic as well.
It will be interesting to see if the Scottish outfit can hold on to Rodgers beyond this summer.
Sutton’s comments will certainly worry Celtic fans. The former Liverpool boss is a fan favourite at Parkhead.
Rodgers has done an excellent job at Parkhead so far and he is expected to do a domestic double again this season.
Losing him would be quite a blow for the Scottish champions. They are unlikely to find someone better with their resources.