Chris Sutton and Tony Watt air their views on the stabbed Celtic fans ahead of the Europa League clash with Lazio

Two Celtic fans sustained injuries after getting stabbed by masked Lazio ultras last night in Rome.
Both have been hospitalized and the Parkhead club have further provided their fans with guidelines to follow in order to ensure their safety before and after tonight’s clash with the Serie A club.
Celtic secured a 2-1 victory against Lazio at Parkhead in the first-leg of the Europa League group clash a fortnight ago and will be looking to secure qualifications for the knockout stages with a win tonight.
Given the reputation of the violent Lazio ultras, Hoops fans have been advised to be careful of their movements in Rome.
5 things Celtic fans in Rome need to know
Do not make your own way to the stadium. Use the shuttle buses from 2pm at the Piazzele delle Canestre
Do not carry glass bottles or containers
Beer & food will be available at stadium
Avoid wearing club colours
Stay in large groups
— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) November 7, 2019
Former Celtic stars Chris Sutton and Tony Watt are gutted to hear the heartbreaking news, and here is how both reacted on Twitter:
Lots of stuff being said about the banners displayed by a section of Celtic fans the other week and whether they were justified or not. The bottom line is no football fan deserves to be stabbed going to watch their team play…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 7, 2019
If you condone stabbing of football fans your a disgrace! Shambles people can get seriously hurt over such stupid things 👎🏻🤡 hope anyone injured is ok 😪
— Tony Watt (@32watto_) November 7, 2019
— Tony Watt (@32watto_) November 7, 2019