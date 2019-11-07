Blog Teams Celtic Chris Sutton and Tony Watt air their views on the stabbed Celtic fans ahead of the Europa League clash with Lazio

7 November, 2019

Two Celtic fans sustained injuries after getting stabbed by masked Lazio ultras last night in Rome.

Both have been hospitalized and the Parkhead club have further provided their fans with guidelines to follow in order to ensure their safety before and after tonight’s clash with the Serie A club.

Celtic secured a 2-1 victory against Lazio at Parkhead in the first-leg of the Europa League group clash a fortnight ago and will be looking to secure qualifications for the knockout stages with a win tonight.

Given the reputation of the violent Lazio ultras, Hoops fans have been advised to be careful of their movements in Rome.

Former Celtic stars Chris Sutton and Tony Watt are gutted to hear the heartbreaking news, and here is how both reacted on Twitter:

