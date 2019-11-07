Chris Sutton and Michael Owen react as Celtic hand Lazio Europa League defeat

Celtic booked their spot in the Europa League knockout stages following a 2-1 victory against Lazio in Rome on Thursday night.
The Serie A side raced into the lead seven minutes into the game via Ciro Immobile, but were pegged back as James Forrest equalized in the 38th minute.
It appeared the game was going to end in a draw after both sides failed to find a winner in regulation time, but Olivier Ntcham’s 95th-minute strike broke the hearts of the Lazio, sending the Italians crashing to the earth and handing Celtic a berth in the last 32 of the Europa League.
Hoops legend Chris Sutton and one-time Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen were very impressed with the extraordinary performance of Neil Lennon’s men, reacting thus to the victory on Twitter:
What a monumental performance👏👏👏 Well done to Neil Lennon ⚽️Olivier Ntcham and James Forrest a proper right winger silencing Lazio ⚽️⚽️☘️ Get in💪
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 7, 2019
What a game, what a result. @CelticFC through to the knockout stage of The Europa League. Brilliant performance👏👏👏
— michael owen (@themichaelowen) November 7, 2019
Celtic qualified with two games to spare, and will now look to top Group E with only a point separating them and second-place CFR Cluj.
With three victories and a draw in four games, the Scottish Premiership giants have been in impressive form in Europe, and they will fancy their chances against the bigwigs of the continent in the knockout stages after defeating Lazio home and away.