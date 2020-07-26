Chris Sutton and Gary Lineker reacts to Leicester defeat

Leicester City crashed to a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in the Premier League today.

Goals from Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard ensured a priceless win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who will now play Champions League football next season.





With Champions League qualification at stake, the Foxes needed to beat the Red Devils at home today. However, Brendan Rodgers’ side continued their miserable run of form with another loss.

At one point Leicester were in the title race and since then they have picked up just 23 points from 19 games. Despite their injury issues, the capitulation from Rodgers’ team is simply unacceptable.

Although the Foxes will play Europa League next season, this is by no means a successful year for them. Leicester fans will be thoroughly disappointed with their collapse in the second half of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the Foxes bounce back from this next season.

Former Leicester star Gary Lineker reacted to the defeat on Twitter.

He wrote:

Always preferred the Europa League anyway. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 26, 2020

Meanwhile, former Celtic star Chris Sutton also shared his reaction wondering whether the Leicester City boss regrets his decision to leave Celtic for the Foxes now.

He wrote: