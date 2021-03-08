Chris Sutton and Gary Lineker react to Rangers’ title win

Rangers secured the Scottish Premiership title last night after Celtic’s goalless draw against Dundee United.

The Ibrox outfit are now 20 points clear at the top of the table with six games left to play.





Steven Gerrard’s side have been remarkable this season and they deserve to win the title comfortably.

Rangers are unbeaten in their 32 League games and they have conceded just nine goals so far.

Apart from the Scottish Premiership, Rangers have done well in the Europa League as well and it will be interesting to see if Steven Gerrard can lead his side to European glory this year.

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has reacted to Rangers’ title win on Twitter.

Well done to Steven Gerrard and Rangers on a brilliant season and one in a row👏👏 — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) March 7, 2021

Meanwhile, former Premier League star Gary Lineker also shared his thoughts on the Scottish side’s title win and the job done by Steven Gerrard at Ibrox this season.

Congratulations to @RangersFC on winning the title. And well played Steven Gerrard on a fabulous achievement. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2021

Celtic will be bitterly disappointed with the way this season has unfolded. They were expected to win their 10th League title in a row this year instead Rangers have beaten them to the title comfortably.

It will be interesting to see if the Hoops can bounce back strongly next year. They are in need of a major rebuild and it remains to be seen who comes in as the permanent replacement for Neil Lennon.

Read: What Roy Keane had to say about Rangers’ title win and Celtic bouncing back.