Chris Sutton and Gary Lineker react to Newcastle vs Manchester City result

Manchester City suffered a huge blow in the Premier League title race after they drew 2-2 against Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday.
The reigning Premier League champions thought they had won it when Kevin de Bruyne found the net in the 82nd minute with a brilliant long-range effort. However, Jonjo Shelvey scored a stunning goal in the 88th minute to earn a crucial point for the Magpies.
Former Celtic striker turned popular pundit Chris Sutton took to social networking site Twitter to express his reaction after the match. He suggested that Steve Bruce deserves praise.
Maybe Steve Bruce will get some praise now…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) November 30, 2019
Popular football pundit Gary Lineker was also following the game, and he described Kevin De Bruyne’s goal as ‘stunning’.
Stunning from @DeBruyneKev pic.twitter.com/Zket0RtieG
— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 30, 2019
City took the lead after an early period of dominance in the 22nd minute. David Silva found Raheem Sterling with a brilliant backheel and the England international curled in for his 14th goal this season.
The Magpies equalised through full-back Jetro Willems shortly afterwards. Newcastle managed only 23% of possession and had three shots on target compared to nine from City.