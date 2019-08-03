Chris Sutton aims thinly-veiled dig at Steven Gerrard for his latest comments

Rangers finished last season’s Scottish Premiership campaign nine points behind Celtic, and will be looking to pip them to the prize this term.
Light Blues’ manager Steven Gerrard believes his team would have beaten the Hoops to the title had games finished in the 86th minute, citing their weakness of shipping late last term ahead of the season opener against Kilmarnock after they were denied an opening-day win last season after Aberdeen struck late on.
Celtic legend and pundit Chris Sutton has aimed a dig at the Rangers boss for his comments, reacting to it on Twitter thus:
Reading Steven Gerrard this morning..”Having analysed last season if the games had finished after 86 minutes we’d have won the league, that’s the brutal truth”…
I was under the impression games have always lasted 90 minutes but there you go…
— Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) August 3, 2019
Rangers shipped a couple of late goals last season and that denied them lots of points – which dented their title hopes.
The Ibrox outfit will hope to win the club’s first major trophy in eight years and also stop bitter rivals Celtic in their quest for nine in a row – and eventually ten-in-a-row – this term.
Gerrard has strengthened his squad over the summer and will hope Rangers can hit the ground running.
The new campaign promises to be an exciting one as the Gers and Hoops look to go head to head again, and it will be interesting to see who comes out top come May.