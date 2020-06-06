Chris Sutton aims dig at Rangers as Celtic boss Neil Lennon is named SFWA manager of the year

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has been named the SFWA (Scottish Football Writers’ Association) manager of the year after helping the Hoops to the Scottish Premiership title.

He has now won the prize for the third time, beating Motherwell’s Stephen Robinson, Livingston’s Gary Holt and Arbroath’s Dick Campbell to the gong.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard wasn’t in the running for the MOTY award as he didn’t even make the nomination, but Celtic legend Chris Sutton still found a way to aim a dig at the Light Blues nonetheless.

Here is the nine-word reaction of the former Hoops striker to the announcement on Twitter:

Must have been close with Rangers nearly winning it… https://t.co/qqq6goGERw — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) June 6, 2020

Rangers will hope to stop Celtic from landing a 10th consecutive title next term, and it could be a make or break campaign for Gerrard at Ibrox.

The Light Blues boss, his players and the majority of their fans insist they could have caught Celtic in the title race – despite being 13 points behind – if the campaign was allowed to finish on the pitch.

Gerrard is set to become only the third manager in Old Firm history to begin a third season after finishing his first two campaigns without silverware, and next term could be his last chance.