Chris Davies says Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata will return to first team training next week

Celtic assistant manager, Chris Davies, says that he doesn’t know what the future holds for Belgium defender Dedryck Boyata as he is angling a move away from Parkhead.
The 27-year-old is reportedly angling a move away from Celtic Park with the player’s agent venting his frustration after Celtic refused a £9 million bid from Fulham in the summer transfer window.
Since then, Boyata has skipped training and refused to travel with the squad for Celtic’s crucial Champions League clash against AEK Athens, a game they lost and led them to being knocked out of the competition.
The Belgium international claimed on social networking site Instagram that he has been injured, but Rodgers suggested after the match that the player was fit enough to play.
Davies has suggested that Boyata is currently with the conditioning team, and will return to first team training on Monday. He added that the Belgian defender would miss Celtic’s Scottish League Cup clash against Patrick Thistle.
“Dedryck is not going to be involved against Partick Thistle. He’s with the conditioning team. He’s training with the development team (today) and then with the group training on Monday,” said Davies, as quoted by the Daily Record.
“His current plan, to the best of my knowledge, is that he will train with the (first team) group at the next session. With the game, there will be no training on Sunday, but he will be training on Monday.
“The manager had a long discussion with the player and the situation as it stands is that he is a Celtic player. We don’t know what exactly is going to happen (in future).
The Daily Record reported yesterday that Celtic would consider selling the former Manchester City defender before the end of this month, but only if they receive a good transfer fee.