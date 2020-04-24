Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi wants Jadon Sancho to join the club

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has claimed that he would love to play with Jadon Sancho at Stamford Bridge.
The Chelsea winger said (quotes via Evening Standard): “I don’t know [if he’ll come]. Of course, I would love it if he came to Chelsea.
“We’ve had a great partnership throughout; the way we play with each other is amazing. If he came, the link-up will still be there.”
“Me and Sancho are mad close, we talk every other day, always seeing how each other are and how we’re doing.”
“We make sure that we’re both doing well, obviously he’s doing amazing and having a great season,” he continued.
“We’re always making sure each other is good. Obviously he’s a great player, I love playing with him – he’s a great player to play with.
“For England as well we’ve played all the way through the ages so the link-up has always been there.
“I played against him sometimes in the Youth Cup games or we would play each other for England, the link-up has always been there and we’ve always loved playing with each other.
“The way we play with each other we just know where each other is on the pitch every time and we just love to play with each other.”
The Dortmund winger has been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United this summer and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.
The 20-year-old England international is one of the most talented attackers around Europe right now and whoever signs him would have a terrific prospect on their hands.
Sancho could transform Chelsea’s attack completely. The Blues are missing Eden Hazard’s flair and creativity and Sancho would be the ideal long-term replacement for the Belgian. The England international averages 2.3 key passes and 2.6 dribbles per game.
Hazard left for Real Madrid at the start of this season and Chelsea have not replaced him properly yet.
Sancho has been on fire for Dortmund and he seems ready to shine in the Premier League.
The 20-year-old has 17 goals and 17 assists to his name so far this season and he is only going to improve with experience and coaching.
Chelsea have an impressive core of young talent at their disposal and Sancho would be a superb addition to that unit.
If the Blues manage to sign him, Hudson-Odoi and Sancho could sort out Chelsea’s wide positions for years to come.
Manchester United have the finances to pull off the transfer as well and it seems like a bidding war might be on the cards this summer.