Chelsea winger Willian linked with surprise Bosman move to Liverpool: report

Liverpool have emerged as surprise candidates to sign Chelsea winger Willian on a free transfer, a report from Sport (h/t Sport Witness) claims.
Willian has been with the Blues for the past six-and-a-half years but there are doubts whether he would stay with the west London side beyond the current campaign.
The Brazilian’s contract with the Blues expires on June 30 but he has already stated that he would remain loyal to the club until the season, which has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, is completed.
The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in signing the 31-year-old winger but it is now reported that Jurgen Klopp’s side have entered the player’s pursuit.
The Merseyside giants are obviously on the lookout for creative players to enhance their attacking depth and it is suggested that Willian has been offered ‘very favourable conditions’.
Willian is understood to demand a three-year contract beyond the current campaign and the proposal has already been rejected by Chelsea, who are reluctant to offer him more than two seasons.
Staying in the Premier League will definitely remain a priority for Willian this summer but it is left to be seen whether he would be content with a back-up role at Anfield.
Klopp has Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane as the undisputed wide attacking players in his setup and the Brazilian may struggle to command a starting role ahead of the duo.
Willian will turn 32 by the beginning of next season but he continues to remain a quality performer in the top-flight and has come up with a few standout performances for the Blues this season.
Blues manager Frank Lampard has picked the £120,000-a-week attacker regularly in the starting XI this term. The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has bagged seven goals and six assists from 37 appearances in all competitions.
