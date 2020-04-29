Report: Chelsea won’t ‘spend a fortune’ on West Ham United star

Declan Rice’s hopes of returning to Chelsea appear to be slim after it was claimed that the Blues are not willing to ‘spend a fortune’ on the midfielder.
The 21-year-old started his career at Stamford Bridge and has been heavily linked with a £70 million move during the next transfer window.
However, Sky Sports’ reporter Kaveh Solhekol says that West Ham have no intention of selling Rice and has insisted that Chelsea wouldn’t meet the supposed asking price even if he was for sale.
“Declan Rice is the last player West Ham would want to sell – he is a key player for David Moyes,” he said.
“West Ham don’t need to sell anyone because the owners are continuing to fund the club and make up shortfalls when required.
“Even if West Ham wanted to sell him, there is no-one who could afford to buy him in the current climate.
“A return to Chelsea has been mentioned, but they are not going to spend a fortune on a player they released when he was 14.
“Frank Lampard has also said midfield is not a priority area for him when it comes to the transfer market because he has lots of options in that area.
“Ethan Ampadu has also impressed on loan at RB Leipzig and is due back at the end of the season.”