Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea host Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Sunday hoping to stay on course to secure a cup treble this season.
The Blues are already through to the final of the Carabao Cup and have progressed to the last 32 of the Europa League.
They booked their place in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest.
Wednesday, who are currently 17th in the Championship, needed a replay to see off Luton Town in the last round.
Chelsea have held the upper hand over Wednesday in recent times, losing just one of their last 13 meetings in all competitions.
The home side are priced at 2/11 to win the game, with Wednesday available at 14/1 and the draw on offer at 6/1.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
📝 @G_Higuain starts for the Blues!
In full, here's how we line up this evening… #CHESWE pic.twitter.com/MJRvHKdwRh
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 27, 2019
📋 And here's how the Owls line-up at Stamford Bridge for this evening's @EmiratesFACup fourth round clash, in association with @Ladbrokes #swfcLIVE pic.twitter.com/fBYIxFgDkv
— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 27, 2019