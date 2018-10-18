Chelsea vs Manchester United Preview, Team News & Prediction

Chelsea vs Manchester United
English Premier League 2018/19
20th October, 12:30 pm BST
Stamford Bridge, London
Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend and Maurizio Sarri’s men will be looking to pull clear of City and Liverpool with a win.
The Blues have made an impressive start to their season so far and they will be heading into this game as the favourites.
Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho is under a lot of pressure because of United’s poor form so far. The Portuguese manager will be looking to pull off an upset against his former side this weekend.
Manchester United have the quality to pick up the three points here but they need to get their act together play to their full potential.
Chelsea have a terrific home record against the Old Trafford outfit and they will fancy their chances once again. The visitors are heading into this game on the back of 3 wins from 6 league games and they will have to work very hard here.
Antonio Rüdiger withdrew from Germany’s squad during the international break and is the only injury worry for the home side this weekend.
As for Manchester United, Rojo and Lingard are ruled out with injuries. The likes of Scott McTominay, Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic are all doubts.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup (4-3-3): Kepa; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Hazard, Giroud, Willian
Predicted Manchester United Starting Lineup (4-3-3): De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Fred, Pogba, Fellaini; Rashford, Lukaku, Martial
Chelsea vs Manchester United Betting Tips
Chelsea have won 7 of their last 8 home matches against Manchester United in all competitions. Bet on the home side to win with 138.com at 3/4.
United tend to defend rather than attack when away from home, failing to score in many key games against title rivals. They’re 11/8 to stay goalless against Chelsea this weekend.
Chelsea have kept a clean sheet in their last 4 home matches against Manchester United in all competitions. Also, they have seen under 2.5 goals in 8 of their last 10 matches against the visitors in all competitions. Bet on a low scoring game (Under 2.5 goals) at 10/11.
Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Manchester United (7/1 with 138).