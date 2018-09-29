Chelsea vs Liverpool Predicted Starting Lineups and Injury Update

Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League this week and the Blues will be looking to extend their unbeaten start to the season with another positive result here.
Sarri’s men picked up a morale-boosting 2-1 win at Anfield during the midweek and the Italian will be hoping for more of the same here.
Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp will be disappointed with his side’s showing against Chelsea in the League Cup and he will be looking to avenge that defeat here.
Liverpool are a very good team and they are capable of causing a lot of problems for Chelsea. The home side cannot afford to be complacent here.
This should be a fierce contest between two teams who have started the season very well and are full of confidence right now.
The home side will be without the services of Loftus Cheek and Van Ginkel for this one. Rudiger and Pedro are expected to return.
Liverpool are without Origi, Lallana and Chamberlain for this one. Van Dijk is doubtful.
Klopp is expected to make 7 changes to the side that started in the midweek.
Predicted Chelsea Starting Lineup: Kepa; Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Hazard, Giroud, Pedro
Predicted Liverpool Starting Lineup: Alisson; Trent, Gomez, Lovren, Robertson; Wijnaldum, Keita, Milner; Salah, Firmino, Mane
