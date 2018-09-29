Chelsea vs Liverpool confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea host Liverpool on Saturday aiming to end their title rivals’ unbeaten start in the Premier League.
The two sides faced each other on Wednesday at Anfield in the Carabao Cup, with the Blues sealing a 2-1 success courtesy of Eden Hazard’s superb late goal.
The Blues head into the game two points behind Liverpool after losing their 100% record with a 0-0 draw at West Ham United last Sunday.
Chelsea have held the upper hand over Liverpool in recent times, losing just two of their last 15 meetings in all competitions.
The Blues drew 1-1 at Liverpool in the league last season, before recording a 1-0 home win towards the back end of the campaign.
Chelsea are priced at 7/4 to win the game, with Liverpool on offer at 6/4 and the draw available at 13/5.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Let's go! 👊#CHELIV pic.twitter.com/I7bQ4rGLYb
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 29, 2018
#CHELIV team news. Two changes from our last @premierleague outing; Gomez and Milner replace Matip and Shaqiri… https://t.co/kTy6n7pFGA
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 29, 2018