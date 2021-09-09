Chelsea vs Aston Villa Preview, Prediction & Picks

Thomas Tuchel’s Champions League-winning Chelsea side take on a resurgent Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge this weekend, and we’ve got an exclusive betting pick to share with you via SBS Telegram. Plus, we’ll show you how to unlock a £30 free bet!

Premier League – Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Saturday, September 11, at Stamford Bridge, London

Kick-off is at 5.30 pm

Broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event & Sky Sports Premier League

Thomas Tuchel’s European conquerors will look to keep pressure on the teams above them when they entertain a plucky Aston Villa side this Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea are currently 4th in the Premier League with seven points from a possible nine. Mason Mount and co. romped past London rivals Crystal Palace and Arsenal in weeks one and two, scoring five goals in the process and conceding none. There were sterner tests awaiting at Anfield a fortnight ago, however, and Chelsea, a man down after Reese James was sent off for deliberate handball on the line in the first half, were fortunate to escape with a 1-1 draw.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, got off to a difficult start to the 2021-22 campaign when they came up short in a fantastic opening day contest against Watford, losing 3-2. However, new signings Danny Ings and Emi Buendia seem to be finding their feet quickly in the midlands: Ings scored a spectacular bicycle kick in the 2-0 win against Newcastle, and Buendia registered the only Villains goal in the 1-1 draw against Brentford before the international break.

Chelsea are the clear favorites for this game, but Aston Villa have more than enough about them to cause problems on the counter and from set-pieces. So, Saturday afternoon’s late kick-off looks set to be quality viewing.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa Betting Tips

The free tip is Romelu Lukaku to score, Over 2.5 Goals, Each Team Over 3 Corners and Douglas Luiz to be shown a card. It’s an exclusive 20/1 this weekend, just click below to go direct to Betfred and place the bet.

Chelsea to score at least three times on home turf against a team currently in 11th place in the EPL seems about right.

Former Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku has gotten off to a flying start so far in his second stint in Chelsea blue, scoring once in the defeat of Arsenal. More goals evaded Lukaku vs Liverpool last week after Chelsea were reduced to 10 men early on. The Belgian star still put in a fine performance, however, and is due a goal this weekend.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz has amassed 17 yellow cards and one red since returning to the top flight with Aston Villa. In a game where his team is unlikely to see too much possession and tackles need to be made, Luiz to pick up a yellow also seems a safe bet.

Overall, this SBS Telegram tip looks a safe bet, especially at 20/1 odds. So, feel free to have a punt on it this weekend.

