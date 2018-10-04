Chelsea vs Videoton confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea host Videoton in the Europa League on Thursday aiming to make it two wins out of two in this season’s competition.
The Blues won 1-0 against PAOK in their opening game, while the Hungarian side were beaten 2-0 by BATE Borisov.
Chelsea head into the game on the back of a 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool.
Videoton are currently third in the OTP Bank Liga, eight points behind leaders Ferencvaros with a game in hand.
Their biggest success was reaching the 1985 UEFA Cup Final where they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Real Madrid.
Chelsea are priced at 1/10 to win the game, with Videoton offer at 22/1 and the draw available at 17/2.
Confirmed starting line-ups:
Videoton: Tujvel, Paulo Vinicius, Fiola, Hadzic, Huszti, Nego, Nikolov, Stopira, Juhasz, Scepovic, Milanovic.