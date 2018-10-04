Blog Competitions Europa League Chelsea vs Videoton confirmed starting line-ups

Chelsea vs Videoton confirmed starting line-ups

4 October, 2018 Chelsea, Europa League


Chelsea host Videoton in the Europa League on Thursday aiming to make it two wins out of two in this season’s competition.

The Blues won 1-0 against PAOK in their opening game, while the Hungarian side were beaten 2-0 by BATE Borisov.

Chelsea head into the game on the back of a 1-1 Premier League draw against Liverpool.

Videoton are currently third in the OTP Bank Liga, eight points behind leaders Ferencvaros with a game in hand.

Their biggest success was reaching the 1985 UEFA Cup Final where they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Real Madrid.

Chelsea are priced at 1/10 to win the game, with Videoton offer at 22/1 and the draw available at 17/2.

Confirmed starting line-ups:

Videoton: Tujvel, Paulo Vinicius, Fiola, Hadzic, Huszti, Nego, Nikolov, Stopira, Juhasz, Scepovic, Milanovic.

Fabregas ‘set to quit’ Chelsea after Sarri treatment, will consider La Liga or MLS
Everton could agree deal for Welbeck whose ‘Arsenal future remains in the balance’

About The Author

michaeljblack

I'm a North West based freelance sports journalist with a passion for football. Follow me on Twitter @mjblack_ for my ramblings about the British game (plus other things thrown in for good measure).